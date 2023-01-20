EFFINGHAM — UNH Cooperative Extension Forestry Specialist Wendy Scribner will lead a "Winter Tree Identification Walk" at the Green Mountain Conservation Group’s conservation center located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham on Friday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Participants will learn how to identify a variety of trees using buds, bark, and branching patterns. The program will include a discussion about how our forests sequester and store carbon and how different management practices can influence the rates of sequestration and storage. Be prepared to be outdoors and on the trail for the duration of the program.
Factors including tree age, species diversity, past management practices and soils influence how much carbon a forest can store. Scribner will also demonstrate how to measure some trees and determine how much carbon is being stored.
The 1-mile walk will explore Green Mountain Conservation Group’s nature interpretive trail opened to the public in June of 2021. The nature trail includes interpretive guides and numbered sign posts where visitors can stop and read more about the surrounding environment.
In addition, children ages 5 to 10 can complete a Trail Activity Booklet and earn their Junior Conservationist patch.
Green Mountain Conservation Group’s interpretive trail features 10 numbered wooden posts along both the Blue Heron Trail and Artemis Trail. Visitors are always welcome to enjoy the trail and can refer to the map on the welcome kiosk to see the trail locations.
Highlights include the Ossipee River outlook, vernal pool, tree and plant identification and several other informational features along the forested route.
This program is free and open to the public. Preregistration is required and limited to 15 people. Contact education@gmcg.org or (603) 539-1859 to pre-register. The snow date is Friday, Feb. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m.
This program is made possible by a collaboration between UNH Cooperative Extension, Green Mountain Conservation Group and Carroll County Conservation District, which is a quasi-governmental organization with a mission of directing any available financial, technical, and informational resources towards the progress of conservation in Carroll County.
UNH Cooperative Extension aims to strengthen people and communities in New Hampshire by providing trusted knowledge, practical education and cooperative solutions. Green Mountain Conservation Groupis a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County, including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land-use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science-based approaches to resolving problems.
