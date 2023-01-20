EFFINGHAM — UNH Cooperative Extension Forestry Specialist Wendy Scribner will lead a "Winter Tree Identification Walk" at the Green Mountain Conservation Group’s conservation center located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham on Friday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Participants will learn how to identify a variety of trees using buds, bark, and branching patterns. The program will include a discussion about how our forests sequester and store carbon and how different management practices can influence the rates of sequestration and storage. Be prepared to be outdoors and on the trail for the duration of the program.

