EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a reception and awards ceremony at The Preserve in Chocorua. The event is free and open to the public.
“For 25 years, Green Mountain Conservation Group has worked tirelessly to preserve and protect the land, water and wildlife of the Ossipee Watershed,” Executive Director Matt Howe said. “We are proud of what we have accomplished and we want to celebrate and share our accomplishments with the community.”
Founded in 1997 by citizens concerned about the potential impacts of a transfer station and race track proposed in the vicinity of Green Mountain, the organization has evolved into a multi-disciplinary watershed protection organization engaged in research, education, advocacy and land conservation.
“As the years went on, our founders recognized that the long-term protection of the Ossipee Watershed and its priceless aquifer required a science-based, comprehensive approach,” Howe said. “We now operate a water research laboratory, lead environmental education programs in classrooms across Carroll County, advise waterfront property owners on best land management practices, and have protected over 2,500 acres in New Hampshire and western Maine through easements and direct acquisition of conservation land.”
In addition to highlighting the organization’s achievements, the event will feature recognition of AmeriCorps members, volunteers and staff who have contributed to Green Mountain Conservation Group’s success. The annual “Highwatch Award” for exemplary volunteer service will be presented to Mark Longley of Sandwich for his dedication to groundwater monitoring and protection and his participation on several committees as well as the group's board.
Two special “25th Anniversary Service Awards” also will be presented. Noreen and Dave Downs of Madison will be recognized for their two decades of participation and leadership in nearly every facet of Green Mountain Conservation Group’s work, including land conservation, water research, fundraising, board leadership and the development of the organization’s technological infrastructure.
Green Mountain Conservation Group Education Coordinator Tara Schroeder of Tamworth will be honored for her years of service to the organization during which she has been instrumental in the passage of several municipal groundwater protection ordinances as well as the design and implementation of the group’s highly regarded environmental education curriculum.
“Like every nonprofit, we could never have come this far without the dedication and expertise of our volunteers and staff,” Howe said. “It is important to take this opportunity to recognize the immeasurable value of their efforts.”
Whether you have been involved since 1997 or are new to the organization and would like to meet the people of Green Mountain Conservation Group and learn more, you are welcome to the party.
To attend, send an email by Aug. 12 with the names of those attending to info@gmcg.org. Festive food and drinks will be served.
