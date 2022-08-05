EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a reception and awards ceremony at The Preserve in Chocorua. The event is free and open to the public.

“For 25 years, Green Mountain Conservation Group has worked tirelessly to preserve and protect the land, water and wildlife of the Ossipee Watershed,” Executive Director Matt Howe said. “We are proud of what we have accomplished and we want to celebrate and share our accomplishments with the community.”

