Green Mountain Conservation Group recently started the the Green Mountain Book Club, which will focus on books related to Green Mountain Book Club’s mission and environmental themes.
Books will be read on a monthly basis with meetings on the last Sunday of the month.
The first meeting will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31 to discuss "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants," by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Meetings will be on Zoom until weather allows for socially distanced outdoor meetings.
If you are interested, go to gmcg.org/green-mountain-book-club to view the current book of the month or to acquire the Zoom link for the meetings. If you have any other questions, email education2@gmcg.org.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science based approaches to resolving problems.
To learn more about Green Mountain Book Club and volunteer opportunities write to info@gmcg.org.
