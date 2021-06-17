EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group recently announced the opening week of a new interpretive trail at the Charles H. Watts Conservation Center in Effingham, located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
The public is welcome to walk the 1-mile trail that runs along the beautiful Ossipee River, by the pollinator field and through the forest until arriving at a secluded bench next to Bob’s Brook on the Maine border.
Green Mountain Conservation AmeriCorps members have developed an interpretive trail guide for adults and an activity book for kids that correspond to stations along the Great Blue Heron Trail and the newly built Artemis trail. Learn about tree identification, wetlands, ferns, and more as you walk the trail. Children who complete the activity book will earn an iron-on junior conservationist patch.
For the opening week only, June 21 to 25, anyone 14 and under who completes the trail and the activity or guide book will earn a coupon for a free Bobby Sue’s ice cream, located on Route 153 in Freedom. This is a great activity for families or adults looking to get outside and learn a little more about the world around them.
Green Mountain Conservation is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservationis a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science based approaches to resolving problems.
To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation and volunteer opportunities write to info@gmcg.org or go to gmcg.org.
