LOVELL, Maine — Though the Greater Lovell Land Trust has postponed the annual First Day Hike and Winter Weeds Hike until 2022, the organization is coming up with other ways to engage members and the community. Upcoming events include:
Wish Tree 2021, through early January. Everyone is invited to help decorate a tree located beside Heald and Bradley Ponds Reserve parking lot No. 2 on Slab City Road (just past the boat launch).
The Greater Lovell Land Trust will leave some pieces of jute and a permanent marker at the parking lot kiosk. You may write your wish for 2021 on the jute and then whisper it as you tie the ribbon to the tree. The idea came from Katherine Applegate’s book, “Wishtree.” Leigh Hayes, education director for Greater Lovell Land Trust created a video to share a brief excerpt from the book and explain how to take part in the wish tree. Find the video on YouTube at tinyurl.com/y7hqz4yf.
Jan. 28, 5-6 p.m.: Pond Life: Under the Ice. Do you ever wonder what hides under the ice of a frozen Maine pond? Have you ever witnessed close up the springtime explosion of amphibian life that follows winter? Join Maine Master Naturalist and photographer Edwin Barkdoll, V.M.D. for an hour of exploring life under the ice culminating in the annual amphibian emergence and migration.
This will be a remote program. Registration is limited to 25 participants. To pre-register, email leigh.hayes@gllt.org.
Feb. 17, 7-8 p.m.: Maine Damselflies and Dragonflies. Step into summer with Dr. Ron Butler of UMaine Farmington and a leader with the Maine Damselfly and Dragonfly Survey as he discusses general donate evolution and biology, a survey of Maine donates, ecological significance, recent findings and conservation issues.
This, too, will be a remote program limited to 25 participants. Pre-register by emailing leigh.hayes@gllt.org.
For more information about other programs, go to gllt.org, and click on “Out and About with GLLT.”
Most of the Greater Lovell Land Trust trails are open this winter; maps are posted in the dropdown menu under “Properties” on the website.
Through the generosity of a grant and board member,the land trust has four backpacks filled with naturalist gear and 12 pairs of snowshoes for loan at Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library.
If you would like to support the Greater Lovell Land Trust, go to gllt.org/become-a-member-donate.
