CONWAY — Little girls will be encouraged to unleash their inner beast at an “animal dance party” today at Conway Public Library from 4-5 p.m.
“It’s a chance for girls to participate in a Girl Scout activity,” said Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Communications and Public Relations Manager Ginger Kozlowski. “They play games with animal themes, like trying to dance like a monkey or a snake or a unicorn. They also draw pictures of their favorite animals and other activities. Meantime, parents and staff get to talk about Girl Scouting and decide if joining a troop is something they would like their daughter to do.”
Asked about COVID-19, Kozlowski said the Girl Scouts have been “super careful” and that dance parties are held outside and everyone is socially distanced. The dance parties are led by council staff.
Parents and caregivers are invited to participate. RSVP to (888) 474-9686 or email customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
Members of the public are also invited to learn more about Girl Scouts Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mount Washington Craft Fair, 1 Norcross Circle, North Conway; and Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fall Foliage Fest at Waterville Valley, 1 Ski Area Road, Waterville Valley. Just look for the Girl Scout booth.
Whether a girl is exploring nature and the outdoors, expressing herself through art or music, designing robots or board games, or helping her community through service projects, she’ll have a blast as she earns badges in just about anything that piques her interest. Get ready, because she’s going to make the world a better place — today and for the next generation.
Girl Scouting provides skills today for success tomorrow. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves over 10,000 girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.
Offering hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered activities in STEM, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship, and abundant opportunities to develop invaluable life skills, Girl Scouts helps all girls take the lead early and often.
See more at girlscoutsgwm.org.
