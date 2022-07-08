I grew up loving the harmonies of Simon and Garfunkel. The music is hauntingly beautiful, even without the words, and Paul Simon's lyrics add yet another layer. We are lucky to be heading to the Old Orchard Beach, Seaside Pavilion on Tuesday to hear a pair of brothers sing Simon and Garfunkel's music. It will be a night to remember, especially with a full moon for the ride home.
This week at Gibson Center for Senior Services, we will play bingo on Monday after lunch. Bring a small prize to share.
Art for Lunch, a new program for the Gibson Center, invites local artists to put in a cameo appearance at one of our lunches. This coming Friday, July 15, members from the North Conway Community Center Acoustic Jam Session will entertain us in the dining room.
The following Friday. July 22, board member Dr. Fawn Langerman, an avid hiker and photographer, will share her story of finding a full rack of moose antlers in the woods and how she was able to get them out of the woods. She also will bring them with her for viewing.
Monday, July 18, will be the Gibson Center for Senior Services' day at Flatbread Co. in North Conway. The restaurant will donate a set amount for every Flatbread sold. Invite your family and friends to eat in or take out the delicious healthy flatbreads.
If you want to spend a day at the beach, the Gibson bus will head to Crescent Beach on July 28. Bring your own lawn chair and a picnic lunch. If you want more information, call Jill Reynolds at the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231 or go to gibsoncenter.org/calendar to learn more about all events.
Join us for lunch weekdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. This week's menu is Monday, linguini carbonara; Tuesday, Kim’s chicken casserole; Wednesday, butter crumb pollock; Thursday, pork Picatta; Friday, cheese raviolis with meat sauce.
