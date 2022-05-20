Come one, come all. The Gibson Center for Senior Services is open again.
Join the center for lunch each weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, where you will eat homestyle meals with past and soon-to-be friends.
Join an exercise group to get back in shape. We have programs for a variety of abilities: Chair exercise on Monday and Friday mornings; strength, balance and stretch on Tuesday and Thursday mornings; belly dance on Fridays; and tai ji quan moving for better balance on Monday and Thursday afternoons.
Each week, we have a variety of after-lunch programs. This week we have Monday bingo, Tuesday a virtual concert of Broadway show tunes, Wednesday is game day, Thursday we have a vaccine/booster clinic and the Friday afternoon painters meet at Gibson this week.
The Memorial Day Craft and Artisan Fair will be held on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This non-juried fair is intended to predominately showcase handmade arts and crafts, made by the exhibitor. The North Conway Community Center will be hosting a Food Truck and Yard Games festival on Saturday, come and make a day of it.
The Gibson Center will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday May 30.
Lunch this week: Monday, kielbasa and baked beans; Tuesday, mac and cheese with ham; Wednesday, barbecue pork dinner; Thursday, Kim’s chicken casserole; Friday, Memorials Day cookout lunch, hot dogs and burgers.
