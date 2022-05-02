Several people have reported seeing a young (last year’s) bear on Grove Street this week. Another member had two in her yard today. It is time to bring in the bird feeders. It is wonderful to live surrounded by nature, but nature is better off foraging for food in the wild, not on our town roads.
One lady brought in a whole nosegay of May Flowers. Their scent filled the dining room. It inspired us to talk about May Day traditions.
Some people made paper baskets, filled them with paper flowers or cookies, and hung them on a neighbor’s door. Other people hung baskets of real flowers on the door of the person they “admired.”
One mother gave her children a nickel for every brown paper grocery bag of dandelions they picked, saying they would bring them to Grandma’s house for May Day. (The flowers were “conveniently” forgotten, but the yard was dandelion free).
This coming week, the Gibson Center for Senior Services will celebrate mothers at our Wednesday lunch. Jim Giguere will give flowers to all the ladies. People are invited to bring a photo of their mom, themselves with their children, or an inspiring woman, as well as a favorite family story about our mothers.
Wednesday will be our last day open before we close for a building insulation upgrade. There will be no congregate meals or programs, but Grab N Go lunches will be available daily, and Meals on wheels will be delivered while the building is closed.
Lunches for this week: Monday, Hawaiian meatballs; Tuesday, ham and cheese sandwiches; Wednesday, (Mother’s Day celebrated) seafood casserole; Thursday, chicken chasseur; Friday, pasta Bolognese. Join us this week at the Gibson Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
