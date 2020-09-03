One of the really nice things about working here at the Gibson Center for Senior Services are the endless opportunities we have to meet the many special and generous individuals living here in the valley.
Last week, I posted a request for “Welcomers” to work at our Labor Day Craft Fair and explained that we wouldn’t be able to hold the fair without them. The very day that column came out in the paper, Karen received several calls from people offering to work the fair. We want to thank all those wonderful volunteers. Your efforts are truly appreciated and we couldn’t do this without you!
The fair will be taking place on our front lawn this weekend Sept. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. In order to comply with New Hampshire’s guidelines for this event, we have to maintain a controlled entry point.
Masks will be required and all will be asked to practice social distancing. I’m afraid no food or drinks will be allowed on our grounds so maybe have a snack beforehand or better yet, plan a late lunch at one of our fine local restaurants.
The Gibson Center is located on the corner of Main and Grove Street just before Schouler park. There’s free parking on the street or you can use the town parking lot right next door. Hope to see you there!
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s Takeout menu: Monday, Labor Day, Gibson closed; Tuesday, Salisbury steak; Wednesday, mac and cheese with ham; Thursday, chili con carne; Friday, tuna pita pocket
