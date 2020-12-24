Things being what they are this year, I was having a very hard time coming up with an article this week that sounded a bit positive, if not particularly joyful. I was running some ideas through my mind as I drove to work this morning when I spotted a large sign on the side of the road that said “Hang on to Hope!”
Now, I’m certainly not trying to downplay the difficulties we’ve all had to face this year but I also know that those difficulties have brought out the best in many people right here in the valley. The response we received for meals on wheels drivers is just one example.
Our Christmas and New Year’s celebrations may be simpler and quieter this year but I hope you make an effort and find some reason to celebrate. Call that friend or neighbor you know who might be on their own.
Take a ride around town and enjoy all the holiday decorations. Better yet, put up your own decorations, light a candle or maybe have an extra piece of pie or candy.
However you decide to celebrate, I hope you had a hopeful, happy Christmas and a much better new year.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, American chop suey; Tuesday, soup and sandwich; Wednesday, ketchup-glazed meatloaf; Thursday, chicken tenders; Friday, closed for New Year’s Day. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
