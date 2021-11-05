By Josh Morehouse
We’re starting to see cold weather take hold now, finally. I know it’s not everyone’s favorite time of year, but I live for the fall/winter season and the many and varied activities there are to enjoy.
I’ve only been in the area for about a year and a half, but one of my favorite sights has becoming driving north on 302 and seeing a snow-capped Mount Washington framed against a crisp, blue sky.
In other news, Peter Heimlich will be here for “Arts for Lunch” on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Heimlich is a folk and bluegrass musician who has been performing for more than 50 years. He has performed with musicians such as Bill Morrissey, Cormac McCarthy, Jay Moskowitz and Brian Hastings.
We have had more changes and decisions with Chef Mark tendering his resignation to move on and out of food service and our current assistant cook Dave accepting our offer of the head chef position, we are currently seeking well qualified applicants to join the team in the kitchen.
Additionally, we are always looking for volunteers for Meals on Wheels drivers and assistance in the dining room. If you or someone you know is looking to give back to the community, please give us a call or stop on by.
Next week’s menu: Monday, hearty beef stew; Tuesday, chicken croquettes; Wednesday, mac and cheese with ham; Thursday, closed for Veterans Day; Friday, sloppy Joe on a bun. Note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
