EFFINGHAM — Friends of the Effingham Library will be holding a grab-bag book sale at 30 Town House Road in Effingham on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the Town of Effingham town-wide yard sale. Rain date will be Sunday, Sept. 6.
The grab-bag book sale has been designed to allow patrons to purchase used books and audiobooks in good condition, while maintaining physical distancing and eliminate the handling of books.
Each bag of books is available for $5 per bag and is identified by genre and whether there are five hardcover books or 10 paperback books in each bags. Children’s books will be identified by topic or reading level. Payment may be made by cash, check or PayPal at the time of the sale, will safety protocols in place.
This book sale has been designed for this unique time in history, as we continue to move forward and engage in projects and activities to make a positive impact. All proceeds from this sale will support the Historic Town Hall Restoration Project.
The Friends organization was established in 2002 for the purpose of fundraising and volunteer efforts to support improvement and expansion of the Effingham Public Library. The next meeting of the Friends of the Effingham Library will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Via Zoom online meetings.
Contact the Library for more information. Check out effingham.lib.nh.us to find out what’s new in our continuing provision of library services.
For more information, call the library at (603) 539-1537.
