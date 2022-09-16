CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the White Mountains Treasure Award and Entrepreneur and Business of the Year Awards, to be presented at the 110th annual meeting on Oct. 18, at Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash.

The White Mountains Treasure Award, sponsored by Memorial Hospital MaineHealth, is a prestigious honor that recognizes individuals for a lifetime of achievement in outstanding community service and commitment to the valley. If you know of an exceptional Mt. Washington Valley community member who has made a difference in the lives of others and who has benefited the valley please consider nominating them for this award.

