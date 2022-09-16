CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the White Mountains Treasure Award and Entrepreneur and Business of the Year Awards, to be presented at the 110th annual meeting on Oct. 18, at Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash.
The White Mountains Treasure Award, sponsored by Memorial Hospital MaineHealth, is a prestigious honor that recognizes individuals for a lifetime of achievement in outstanding community service and commitment to the valley. If you know of an exceptional Mt. Washington Valley community member who has made a difference in the lives of others and who has benefited the valley please consider nominating them for this award.
Memorial Hospital continues to be a proud sponsor of the chamber’s White Mountains Treasure Award.
As a longtime institution in the valley and a vital part of the fabric of our community, Memorial Hospital is the natural fit to support an award that ensures that residents who give of themselves to benefit the community are honored and recognized:
Employer of the Year is awarded to a business that demonstrates respect for employees and other business partners and displays excellence in creating safe, inviting workplace in addition to providing employees with solid pay/benefits.
Entrepreneur of the Year is awarded to a business that clearly fills a need in community, creates jobs, demonstrates creativity, innovation, and community involvement, and has grown and evolved over the years.
To submit a nomination, go to mwvcc.org. Forms are available for print or online submission and must be received by Oct. 5 to qualify.
As one of the chamber’s signature events, the annual meeting provides a unique forum for business and community leaders, elected officials and guests to share an evening of networking and business-building.
This year’s format will be a cocktail reception with a short business presentation of the past year and presenting this year’s initiatives to support the community and business environment. And, of course, the award winners will be honored.
For details on the annual meeting and to get ticket for the cocktail reception, go to mwvcc.org or call (603) 356-5701, Ext. 300.
