TAMWORTH—The Cook Memorial Library received a community project grant from New Hampshire Humanities to host the presentation “How Fresh Water Shaped New Hampshire” on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. online via Zoom.
New Hampshire Humanities speaker Jim Rousmaniere will share an illustrated talk that explores the roles of industry, innovation, and citizen action in assuring clean and plentiful water supplies in a state that in many ways has been defined by water.
Granite Staters’ impact on fresh water — and, conversely, inland waters’ impact on Granite Staters — has evolved over time. Our pollution has changed, as has our hydro-power, our experiences with floods, our watershed protections, our exposure to invasive vegetation, and our use of water in the home.
Rousmaniere is a longtime journalist, having covered national economics in the Washington bureau of The Baltimore Sun before being named editor and president of The Keene Sentinel, positions from which he recently retired. He is the author of “Water Connections: What fresh water means to us, what we mean to water” (Bauhan Publishing, 2019).
Rousmaniere lives in Roxbury, where he is a participant in municipal governance, economic development and historical education programming, among other activities.
To find the link to the online Zoom meeting, go to tamworthlibrary.org.
For more information, call the Cook Memorial Library at (603) 323-8510.
