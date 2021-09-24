CONWAY — The Conway Public Library located at 15 Greenwood Ave. will be presenting "Taking a Bite Out of Climate Change" on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. in Ham Room.
This topic is crucial to our health, sustainability and quite possibly survival as a species on a distressed planet being overtaxed, over consumed and showing signs of collapsing ecosystems.
Oceans are warming generating more severe storms. Air is becoming more saturated with methane and Co2, largely from livestock agriculture, raising an unprecedented 80 billion farmed animals on a small earth surface where more than half is being used for farmed animals and their feed.
The consequences of this can't be understated.
Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, professor of sustainable development at Columbia University, lists the four major threats to our survival as a species in his YouTube presentation on sustainable development:
1. Emerging zoonotic diseases from animals to humans.
2. Climate change bringing with it threats to the entire Eastern Seaboard and more catastrophic mega weather events, forest fires, droughts, intense storms and heatwaves.
3. Massive deforestation and land degradation.
4. Massive air, water, soil, ocean pollution.
There will be a discussion of this urgent topic and how to immediately take a bite out of climate Code Red by shifting towards plant-based nutrition.
A brief introduction followed by "Forks Over Knives," a documentary on the benefits of plant-based nutrition/agriculture.
After the film, refreshments will be served along with a smoothie demonstration for hyper-nutrition (based on Dr. Brooke Goldners recipe for disease reversal).
This event is free and all ages are invited.
For more information, call (603) 726-6624.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.