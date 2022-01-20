CONWAY — The Conway Public Library will host certified human behavior consultant and specialist Jeanine Fitzgerald and her “Don’t Pop Your Cork” program on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Fitzgerald honors that we have not been given an instruction booklet on how to navigate these challenging times, and she wants to explore ways to nurture you, the nurturer.
Kathy Keene, former educator and Project Coordinator for the Early Childhood Initiative in Coos County stated, “having worked with Jeanine for many years, I cannot put into words the knowledge, charm, wit, and sincere interest that this entertaining presenter has in her skills basket. As an educator, I have been blessed with her guidance and expertise. She sets a very high bar for presenting in her field. Who needs to hear her? Everyone.”
Fitzgerald’s planned visit to Conway coincides with a recent issue of Edutopia, where Laura Thomas, director of Antioch University’s New England Center for School Renewal, asks us to be flexible and to extend grace to, not only others, but to ourselves. She offers a formulaic explanation of how emotions have been skewed this year.
The purpose of Fitzgerald’s presentation is clear, “there is no mandate that requires us to take care of ourselves; however, our success as caregivers is determined by our ability to renew our own energy and to meet our own needs.”
Professional development certificates will be available for educators who attend.
The Conway Public Library is open Monday through Saturday and provides a wide range of resources to maintain an educational, cultural, and recreational role for the public.
For more information, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org or call (603) 447-5552.
