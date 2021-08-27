CONWAY — In three short weeks of imagining, creating and tinkering, 21 campers successfully launched rockets 300-plus feet into the air, 3D printed Martian colonies and constructed and programmed Martian rovers to collect samples from the surface.
If you visited the Conway Public Library lately, you may have heard a robotic whir coming from the teen area. That lovely music is made by none other than the new 3D printers, working away at building all the rocket pieces necessary for the library's first-ever Mission to Mars.
Following a model similar to NASA's recent Perseverance Rover mission, campers came together on day one to learn how to create and print their own designs on a 3D printer. On day two, space-race teams learned about aeronautics and space travel while competing to design and launch the best 3D-printed model rocket.
Once they blasted off into space, teams then worked together to understand what it would take for humans to live on Mars while designing their ideal Martian colonies. The last two days of camp were spent building and programming our own VEX IQ Martian rovers to autonomously navigate the Martian surface and collect samples to send back home.
You may have also noticed some low flying aircraft around the library, as each week concluded with campers learning to fly a drone in the library park to simulate the Martian helicopter, Ingenuity.
“We are thrilled with the success of our Mission to Mars camps,” Library Director David Smolen said. “We received very positive feedback from parents and we look forward to offering this again next summer. I’d like to thank Jeff Beavers (Conway assistant library director) for his outstanding work on the development and implementation of the program.”
Conway Public Library's first summer camp was made possible by a partnership with Project SUCCEED and MWV School to Career Pathways. The hardware and software for the camp were obtained thanks to a grant from the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire.
Don't worry if you missed out on the fun. Kids and teens are invited to join the library at 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for the 3D Printing Club and on the fourth Wednesday of each month for a VEX Robotics program.
On Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., the library will also be offering an Intro to 3D Printing course for adults. The 3D printers are available for public use any time the library is open. Come in and ask a staff member to get started.
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement. To meet that end the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community. In addition to this, the library serves as a critical meeting space for programs where ideas are exchanged, and relationships are built
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.