CONWAY –The Conway Area Lions are pleased to announce that Carissa Bianchino, a sixth-grader at Conway Elementary, has not only won first place at her school, but her peace poster entry also won second place in state.
Each year Lions International initiates a peace poster contest with a new theme to encourage young people to think about peace, and tolerance, and to be able to creatively express what it means to them.
This year’s theme was, “We Are All Connected.” All entries that are submitted are evaluated on their originality, artistic merit, and expression of the theme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.