CONWAY — Conway Area Humane Society will be presenting its annual Walk for the Animals event at Whitaker Woods in North Conway on Oct. 17.
The Walk for the Animals this year will be held both in person and virtually. To register register and create a team, go to tinyurl.com/y2eqb568. Click on the box titled Be a Fundraiser/Start a Team. After registering a team, reach out to family and friends to ask for their support in your efforts to raise funds for the Conway Area Humane Society.
To keep the Walk for the Animals a safe event for those participating in person. Participants are asked to follow these protocols:
• Walk with people you are already spending time with currently.
• If you have been sick recently or have any flu symptoms, please do not attend.
• If you have recently traveled, or any of your participants have traveled please adhere to the quarantine recommendations by the State of NH before participating.
• Participants will be provided with a start time for your walk in Whitaker Woods, and will be staggering the start times to keep teams separated.
• Arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to your start time
• Wear masks and practice social distancing during your walk.
• Sanitation stations will be available.
It is your efforts that help Conway Area Humane Society continue to be able to save animals and find them homes.
For more information, go to conwayshelter.org or call (603) 447-5955.
