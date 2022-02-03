LOVELL, Maine — Snowstorm Kenan caused Lovell's Community Snow Day to be rescheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations in town.
Join sponsors the Greater Lovell Land Trust, Lovell Recreation, New Suncook PTA and The Lodge at Pleasant Point in Lovell, Maine, for a variety of outdoor activities, including frozen bubbles, hidden gnomes, high-flying kites, human "dog" sled races with awards, snowshoe obstacle course, snowsuit hula hooping, downhill sledding, snow painting, a doggie fashion show and more, plus a fire pit, hot cocoa and cookies.
Location include New Suncook School, Kezar River Reserve, Chip Stockford Reserve, Lake Kezar Country Club and The Lodge at Pleasant Point
The land trust will also be holding several other in-person and remote programs this month. In addition, on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, Tuesday Trackers learn first hand about mammal trails and behavior. For more information, email leigh.hayes@gllt.org.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, from 7 to 8 p.m., the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library and Greater Lovell Land Trust will be co-sponsoring the remote program "The State of Maine Birds: Decades of Change" with Nicholas Lund of Maine Audubon.
Bird populations in Maine are continually changing. This presentation covers the last few decades and discusses which species are disappearing, which are increasing, and then looks into the future to identify what the future of Maine birds might be.
Greater Lovell Land Trust Education Director and Maine Master Naturalist Leigh Macmillen Hayes will be presenting "Mammal Tracking 101: Meet the Feet," a remote introductory program to some of the nuances of tracking mammals in the western Maine woods, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 6 p.m.
