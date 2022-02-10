Greetings from the basketball court at the North Conway Community Center. Our youth basketball programs are in full swing, and it has been a real treat to have the sounds of laughter and bouncing balls back in the building.
Our youngest basketball players join us on Saturday mornings. Coaches Vaughn Beckwith, Bryant Etheridge and Rachael Kleidon host drills and games with the players to build their skills and confidence. Even with our hoops at their lowest height, shooting the ball can be quite a challenge at that age, but practice makes perfect. They are coming along with their skills and having a great time in the gym.
Our second- and third-graders meet on Mondays with coaches Krista Hayes and Robert Kelly. Older players in grades fourth, fifth and sixth are broken up into girls and boys teams and meet twice a week.
Coaches Dale Drew, Lauren Beckwith, Jen Burkett, Angela Nelson and Ralph Delano take the lead with the older players. These players are working hard on dribbling, passing, shooting and mastering the rules of the game. Our coaches do a fantastic job of making drills fun to build their skills and create good habits on the court.
We are so grateful for the many coaches who have stepped up to volunteer this season. Some coaches are seasoned basketball players with years of experience. Others are passionate volunteers who just wanted to lend a helping hand and learn on the go. They all bring their own strengths and experience to the table and contribute as mentors, cheerleaders, and teachers for our young athletes. We can’t thank them enough for their efforts and time. It means a great deal to the kids and will have a profound and lasting impact on their lives.
We are pleased to announce that the Carroll County Rec Directors have made the decision to host a basketball tournament this year for our older players. With strategic scheduling, limiting the number of people in the building at a time, and masks for spectators, we are confident that the event can be hosted safely.
Rick Buzzell, Fryeburg recreation director, has generously offered to host the event in his new facility in Fryeburg. Stay tuned for more details on this event which will take place in early March. Also stay tuned for some rescheduled games against nearby towns.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball and indoor soccer.
Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
All participants are required to wear masks in the building at all times and must fill out a health screening online each day of participation.
Our micro gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical, and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat-screen TV which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership rate for the micro gym is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
Four Your Paws Only Dog obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
