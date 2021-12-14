Greetings from our adult programs at the North Conway Community Center. We have several adult programs up and running with a number of safety precautions in place to keep participants safe.
Our most popular adult program is pickleball. We have about 150 participants and 18 weekly sessions. Sessions are limited to small groups and advance sign up is required. Participants can sign up for up to three regular sessions for the season that meet weekly. As workshops and special sessions pop up, participants are welcome to sign up for extra time as well.
If you are new to pickleball and want to learn what the hype is about, consider joining one of our beginner sessions on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. or every other Friday at 9 a.m. The game is easy to learn and a great deal of fun. It is a cross between tennis, ping pong and racketball. It is accessible to all ages and abilities and much easier to pick up than tennis. Paddles are available to borrow at the center.
Other adult sports opportunities include Monday night basketball at 6:30 p.m. and Friday night indoor soccer at 7 p.m. The one-time seasonal registration must be completed in advance, but these programs do not require weekly commitment and drop ins are welcome.
Other programs include weekly canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing groups. Canasta is a card game resembling rummy and takes place on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. Mahjong is a tile game originating in China and resembles gin rummy. It takes place on Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m.
Acoustic jam sessions take place the third Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. and the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Bring your acoustic instrument. Music pages are provided.
Sit ‘n’ Sew takes place on Monday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Participants bring their own machines and projects and enjoy working on their projects independently while socializing. Some participants occasionally bring knitting projects to work on instead. Magic: The Gathering takes place in the game room on Friday nights at 7 p.m.
Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, please visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season). All participants are required to wear masks in the building at all times and must fill out a health screening online (also on our website) each day of participation.
While our building has been filled this month with adult program participants, we are eager to welcome our youth program participants back in January. Registration for youth sports is live now on our website. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports to register and pay online.
If you are interested in coaching, contact Robert at robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more details. Volunteer coaching is a meaningful opportunity and is incredibly impactful for young athletes. Kids need recreation now more than ever and we depend on the generosity of youth sports coaches to make these programs possible.
Four Your Paws Only Dog Obedience Class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
