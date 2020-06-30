Greetings from the little blue house at the North Conway Community Center. We are eager to turn our attention to sprucing up our outdoor space as the need for outdoor community amenities has become key to safely recreating during a pandemic. We have a pile of wood chips ready to spread on the playground and plans to remove the little blue house to open up the space.
The little blue house is a small cabin with a quaint riverstone chimney that stands in front of the playground. The log siding was painted a cheerful blue to match the playground equipment many years ago. The building today has a long list of necessary and expensive repairs, so the North Conway Community Center has decided that it is time to take down the building and make way for an open and accessible entrance to the playground.
Many of the charming pieces of the building such as the ornate trim and the granite foundation will be salvaged in hopes of repurposing them in a future project that will better serve the needs of our community. Before making the decision to take down the building, we have had great fun researching the history of the building.
The little blue house has been a longstanding part of our outdoor landscape here at the North Conway Community Center. The building has greeted playground goers since the 1950s. It is a structure that has stood in the background of generations of kids who grew up in the Mount Washington Valley.
In the 1950s, when Kim Perkins signed on as the North Conway Community Center Director, the structure was known as “The Summer House.” Kids from around the neighborhood would flock to the playground on hot summer days to enjoy Perkins’ summer program with many of the same activities as today such as arts and crafts, outdoor games, board games, and field trips.
The Summer House stored equipment and games that kids could check out and play with on the grounds. It occasionally served as a shelter for arts and crafts activities where kids would hang their artistic creations on the fireplace mantle to dry.
On the outside of the building, a huge bulletin board was hung with the activities of the day. Perkins also posted a riddle, word scramble and weekly contests. Kids would walk from all over town to meet up with friends and enjoy their summer freedom.
The structure went on to serve a similar purpose throughout the years, occasionally transforming into a snack shack for periods of time. There is a great deal of nostalgia associated with the building for generations of locals who grew up coming to the playground year after year.
We are eager to look into how we might use some of the pieces of this building in a future project to honor the building’s history and nostalgia. The little blue house currently serves as a storage shed and hasn’t been used to serve the public for almost a decade.
We have heard from many community members that a covered picnic area might better suit the needs of families today. We have also found that families have difficulty accessing the playground from the Route 16 parking spots with strollers or wheelchairs. A wide and even pathway will be one step we can take toward our goal of inclusion and accessibility with any future renovations.
We would like to continue our efforts to discover more about the history and discover more about the needs and desires of community members for outdoor amenities. Please email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org with any information or ideas.
