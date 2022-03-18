Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We are looking forward to green grass and sunny days, so we are pleased to open registration for both spring sports and summer camp.
This spring, we look forward to T-ball, mountain biking and running. T-ball participants will have a choice between two sessions on either Mondays or Wednesdays at Falcon Field. Mountain biking will take place at Whitaker Woods on Fridays. A bonus advanced session can be added on June 10 and 17 off site. Girls on the Run and Heart and Sole, programs that combine running with a social and emotional learning curriculum, will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports to register and learn more.
Summer camp registration is open at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for everyone. Our camp is an enrichment based program including daily arts and crafts, sports and active games, reading and literacy activities, and nature based activities. We also look forward to weekly STEAM Activities with UNH Extension/4H, engaging story times with Conway Public Library, walking field trips and local field trips.
We are also pleased to introduce a new adventure camp option for campers entering fifth- through seventh-grade. Adventure camp will be based primarily outdoors and will include mountain biking, hiking, fort building, and river adventures. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for more information.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball and indoor soccer. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have new instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Four Your Paws Only dog obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Registration for our 16th annual golf tournament is now open. Thank you to our lead sponsors Chalmers Insurance Group and Badger Peabody and Smith Realty for making this event possible. The tournament will take place on May 18 at the North Conway Country Club. To register as a sponsor or a player, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and fill out our convenient forms online.
Our micro gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical, and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat-screen TV which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership will now include the Micro Gym and open walking times in the gym. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
