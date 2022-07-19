Greetings from summer camp at the North Conway Community Center. We have a fantastic first week of camp and we couldn’t be more excited for five more weeks to go.
Our summer camp team is composed of 10 talented people, including some year-round staff, veteran counselors and 100 percent enthusiasm for summer fun. Our campers are thrilled with the team and have had a great deal of fun this first week.
Campers enjoyed making crafts including sun catchers from nature, paper bag puppets and many great pictures of cheerful and colorful scenes. They have also enjoyed lots of active games, including Wiffle ball, Pac-Man and dodgeball.
Adventure Camp has had a successful inaugural week. They have enjoyed plenty of mountain biking in Whitaker Woods. They were pleased with the warm weather and enjoyed swimming at the Saco River.
Adventure Camp welcomed Dr. Kimberly Goodwin from Memorial Hospital ,who shared her expertise about preparedness in wilderness settings and water environments. Campers learned how to survive in lightning, handle animal encounters, swimming safety and techniques to safely help someone in trouble. They also learned tick removal, and splinting of arm, shoulder and leg injuries as well as how to control bleeding. Their biggest takeaway was that the best medicine is to prevent an emergency.
The majority of campers went to Story Land for a Thursday field trip while the Adventure Campers went to Cranmore to try out their mountain bike park. They progressed their way through the terrain and learned techniques for downhill biking.
We concluded our week with a fun, leisurely day at Echo Lake State Park to enjoy the phenomenal views, excellent trails, and of course the sandy beach. Elvio’s Pizza was a wonderful way to end a long week of summer fun with new friends.
Summer camp is mostly full with a wait list nearly every week for every age group. If you are interested in finding availability for your child to participate, call the center at (603) 356-2096.
Be sure to check out MWV Farmers Market, which takes place Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. outdoors at the North Conway Community Center. The market offers a token system for those paying with a credit card or EBT card (SNAP benefits). SNAP tokens are doubled with Granite State Market Match tokens which are good for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. Visit the Info Tent for more information.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center including pickleball, basketball, acoustic jam session and Magic: The Gathering. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Christie Rochette and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Carrie carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
We are pleased to be the beneficiary of this year’s Friday Night Vertical, a summer uphill race series hosted by Run the Whites which takes place at Cranmore Mountain Resort. The series takes place on Friday evenings from June 3 to Aug. 5. Those who want a head start can hop on the course anytime after 6 p.m. A mass start takes place at 7 p.m. To join the social gathering afterward, meet at the Arlberg Lodge for pizza and fun.
To sign up for Run the White’s event, visit their website skithewhites.com/pages/friday-night-vertical-series where you can find a link to both the Run the Whites and Cranmore liability release forms. The cost is $5 per person and participants can Venmo @skithewhites for the most convenient payment option. Please leave your furry friends and alcoholic beverages at home in respect of Cranmore’s policies.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
