Greetings from the pickleball courts at the North Conway Community Center. As the temperatures drop, so does our third shot (a little pickleball pun for those in the know). We are eager for our favorite picklers to return to our indoor courts.
This year our pickleball participants will be able to sign up for weekly sessions with a few opportunities for pop up sessions scheduled each week as the calendar allows. Participants will fill out our online registration form just once for the 2021-22 season and then sign up for their preferred sessions with options to swap days throughout the season. We will have a regular schedule of weekly sessions (i.e. Mondays at 9 a.m., Tuesdays at 1 p.m., etc.) which will begin Nov. 1.
Participants will be able to sign up using signup.com’s online platform. A link is available on our website along with the schedule. This online sign up will allow folks to choose which skill level is a good fit and will allow folks to see who else is signed up for each session.
Participants can edit their own schedule as time goes on and personal schedules change. Players can remove themselves and add new sessions whenever changes need to be made. Due to high demand for pickleball and COVID-safe enrollment caps, each session will be limited to twelve players and each player will be limited in the number of sessions they can sign up for each week.
Payment options for participation will be the same as our pre-pandemic set up. This includes cash, check, punch cards, or online payments. Players will be expected to fill out a health screening online before participating in each session. All registration, the schedule and pertinent links can be found online at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports.
Other adult programs include basketball Mondays at 7 p.m.; Sit ‘n Sew Thursdays at 9 a.m.; mahjong on Thursdays at 2 p.m.; and Magic the Gathering Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Our new Acoustic Jam Session programs take place the third Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. and the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. To sign up for our adult programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and register for the 2021-22 season. Sports programs are $3 per session and programs that take place in the multipurpose room are $1 per session. Payment and health screenings can be completed online.
Kara Couture with Carroll County YMCA is offering Squeaky Sneakers for toddlers on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Senior Sneakers walking group takes place at the Kennett track (rain location is here at the center) on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Senior Sneakers chair exercise group takes place on Wednesdays at 1pm here at the center. For more information, email kara@camphuckins.org Kara Couture.
MWV Volleyball Club is starting its season in November. Girls in fifth- to eighth-grade can learn the fundamentals of the game at the Sundays skills clinic in November and December. An online informational meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. via zoom. If interested, email Director Craig bartolomei at craig@bartolomeilaw.com for the link or with any questions.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. on the gazebo. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
Four Your Paws Only starts their dog obedience class here at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesday, Wednesdays, Thursday and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
