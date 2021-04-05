Greetings from summer camp at the North Conway Community Center. Despite a chilly breeze in the air, we are looking toward sunny days ahead by opening up registration for summer camp.
This year’s summer camp will look similar to last year’s. We are incredibly excited to bring back many of the fantastic elements that made our camp such a success last year. We are following the New Hampshire reopening guidelines for day camps in order to ensure our camp is structured in a way that keeps our campers, staff and community safe.
We are eager to continue the many partnerships with local organizations that enhanced our programming with enriching experiences last year. We will continue to partner with advantage kids for yoga and tennis instruction, UNH Extension for counselor training, and Echo Lake State Park for Friday field trips to name a few.
Groups will be small and limited to 15 total including counselors and CITs. The programming will primarily take place outdoors with active games, outdoor crafts and a variety of STEM challenges.
Registration is now open for families signing up their children for the whole summer. Registration for CITs and families signing up for individual weeks will open April 12 at noon. Be sure to sign up as soon as possible as spaces are limited. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for more information and to register online.
If you are interested in coaching any of our spring youth sports, contact Carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more about becoming a volunteer. Coaching is a rewarding way to give back to the community.
The MWV Farmers’ Market, taking place at the North Conway Community Center this year, is welcoming farmers, artisans, and food truck vendors to fill out the vendor application online. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market to fill out the online application or to print a PDF version. The MWV Farmers’ Market committee strives to maintain a high ratio of food vendors.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small 12-foot-by-12-foot-square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull up bar, and floor space for exercising. The space is reserved by members with a half-hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smartphone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drives are scheduled for April 16 and 30. Drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Tuesdays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 8 p.m., Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and Wednesday night meetings take place in the gym whereas the other meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the multipurpose room meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the gym meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
