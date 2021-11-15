Greetings from the rooftop at the North Conway Community Center. We currently have 52 solar panels installed on our roof which will become 114 solar panels in the spring thanks to a generous grant from the Connie Davis Watson Foundation.
Our current array of solar panels was installed in 2018 with the help and support of several community members. These panels have contributed not only to environmental sustainability, but also to the sustainability of our organization by saving us thousands of dollars on our electric bill in the two years we have had them.
The Connie Davis Watson Foundation grant will cover the cost of installing 62 more panels along with two inverters. We expect our solar energy generation to double and further contribute to our monthly savings. The grant will also provide four heat pumps. These heat pumps will go even further to reduce both our carbon footprint and our utility bills.
In addition to offsetting our monthly heating costs, the heat pumps will also provide solar powered cooling in the summer months. The center was built in 2015 with designated space for air conditioning units, but we were not able to fit such units into our budget at the time. The need for cooling has since become apparent with summer events, blood drives and summer camp activities.
With the ability to cool our building, the community center will potentially serve as a public cooling center and a safe location for community members to go during extreme heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Infection recommend the use of cooling centers, a cool site, or air conditioned building, to prevent exposure to extreme heat for our most vulnerable neighbors.
The North Conway Community Center has a long history and deep connection with the Connie Davis Watson Foundation. Our conference room was dedicated to Connie Davis Watson and the walls are adorned with portraits and photographs of her that illustrate her role in our town’s history. Her commitment to significant and long-lasting projects to benefit our community has had an incredible impact on our capacity to serve locals and make recreation available and accessible. For that, we are incredibly grateful.
Our adult programs are in full swing including Canasta Mondays at 1 p.m., basketball Mondays at 7 p.m., Sit ‘n Sew Thursdays at 9 a.m., mahjong Thursdays at 2 p.m., indoor soccer Fridays at 7 p.m. and Magic the Gathering Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Acoustic Jam Sessions take place the third Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. and the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. We have several indoor pickleball sessions on the calendar which began Nov. 1.
To sign up for adult programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and register for the 2021-2022 season. Pickleball players need to also sign up for their preferred sessions in advance. Sports programs are $3 per session and programs that take place in the multipurpose room are $1 per session. Health screenings can be completed online in advance of participating in activities.
Mark your calendars for Breakfast with Santa (with a twist) coming up on Dec. 4 from 8 to 11 a.m. The gym will be set up with the usual Santa photo scene along with a new addition of a snaking road of holiday themed kids’ games. Visitors will get their photo and frame kit to assemble at home. At the end of the visit, folks will take their breakfast to go. The cost for this event is $5 and includes the photo, frame, activities, and breakfast to go. All proceeds benefit the North Conway Community Center.
Four Your Paws Only Dog Obedience Class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 pm. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
