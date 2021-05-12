CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus will be presenting a stewardship day at C.C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua on Wednesday, May 26, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be weeding around fruiting shrubs we’ve planted there to improve habitat for wildlife, and mulching them to help them retain moisture when the weather is dry.
Thanks to funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the conservancy was able not only to plant fruiting shrubs but also to place nest boxes for bluebirds on this site. Come to see if the bluebirds are nesting and learn how the conservancy is working to enhance wildlife habitat on some of our properties.
Bring a shovel, long-handed clippers, loppers, hand saws, a brush cutter or other tools. Participants can also bring work gloves, a mask, water and snacks. Work will be done far enough apart to allow for social distancing, but close enough to have a conversation when needed. Be prepared for bugs and ticks just in case.
Feel free to come for all or some of the morning. Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with a phone number to let the conservancy know you will be coming so that they let you know of any changes in the schedule.
Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
Go to chocorualake.org for information and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a volunteer-led, nonprofit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area.
The conservancy is committed to providing convenient and attractive public access to Chocorua Lake and trails on nearby conservation lands for visitors and local residents.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.