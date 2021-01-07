TAMWORTH — On Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m., join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus for an evening owl prowl.
Flaccus will take participants on a walk in Hemenway State Forest, listening and calling for owls and experiencing the world of nocturnal animals by the light of a near full moon. Snow, rain, or wind date is Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m.
As one of nature’s amazing “living mouse traps,” owls play an important role in the fields and forests of this area, even though we may not see or hear them often. Special feathers, eyesight and hearing serve owls well as nighttime hunters. During the walk, experiments will be attempted that help demonstrate some of these unique owl adaptations.
Great horned owls and barred owls are some of the earliest nesting birds here in New Hampshire, laying eggs during the months of January through March in spite of cold temperatures and snow. Listening for their calls at night is a wonderful way to locate where they may be living in the surrounding forests. A moonlit night affords the possibility to see their shadowy silhouette as well. No guarantees that you will find owls on this walk, but you won’t regret spending time out in the bright winter night.
Meet by 6 p.m. at the parking area for the Great Hill Fire Tower, at the corner of Great Hill Road and Hemenway Road. Wear a mask, warm layers and bring a flashlight and snowshoes if you have them. The path will depend on ground conditions, but snowshoes or ice grippers may come in handy.
This event is free, and all ages are welcome. Kids, bring an adult with you. Space is limited. Sign up in advance by emailing lflaccus@chocorualake.org with a phone number, so that you can be notified if plans change, including if the state issues new COVID-19 directives.
For information, including trail conditions, call the Chocorua Lake Conservancy office at (603) 323-6252.
There will also be a Zoom event on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. to learn more about owls.
Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit. To learn about upcoming events, go to chocorualake.org, sign up for their monthly e-newsletter or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a volunteer-led, non-profit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area. The conservancy is committed to providing convenient and attractive public access to Chocorua Lake and trails on nearby conservation lands for visitors and local residents.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
