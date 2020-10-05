CHOCORUA — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be hosting its annual autumn “Adopt-a-Highway” trash pickup along Route 16 on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m.
Meet in The Grove by Chocorua Lake, near the Narrows Bridge at the end of Chocorua Lake Road, at 8:45 a.m. and finishes by 10 or 10:30 a.m.
Come with masks, gloves, good walking shoes and wear bright, preferably day-glo clothing. Chocorua Lake Conservancy Lake Patrol Officer Troy Emerson will provide trash bags.
As with all Chocorua Lake Conservancy events at this time, sign up in advance by leaving a message at (603) 323-6252, or emailing lflaccus@chocorualake.org.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
Go to chocorualake.org for updated information, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
