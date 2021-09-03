CHATHAM — The Chatham Historical Society will be hosting the annual Town Picnic next Saturday, Sept. 11, from noon-2 p.m. under a large tent on the schoolhouse lawn at 1061 Main Road (113B), Chatham.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, soft drinks and ice cream will be provided. Folks attending the picnic are asked to bring a side dish to share.
According to Society President Jeanne Eastman: “We missed the picnic last year. This is a great time for our town and neighbors to gather. We will be following current CDC guidelines and expect a happy, fun afternoon.”
Earlier in the summer, a raised flower bed of granite was created. The final piece of granite will be split during the picnic.
After final ticket sales, winners will be drawn for several raffle items, including a wooden “rocking-moose,” a gift card to Stow Corner Store and wildlife photos.
There will also be the start of an auction of a Diane Scott oil painting, “Gateway to Chatham.”
“Diane is a professional local artist, and we are so grateful for her donation to our fundraising effort. We will start a silent auction at the picnic, which will continue on Facebook, with the final bid at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. People not on Facebook can submit a bid by email or phone.”
For more information, email chathamnhhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call (603) 694-3388.
