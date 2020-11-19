HARRISON, Maine — Bridgton-Lake Region Rotarians and Friends met at the Harrison Food Bank and assembled 120 Health and Wellness Packets for the First Universalist Church in Norway and Sweden Food Pantry. Another approximately 150 boxes were put together inside the Harrison Food Bank.
“Our most recent packets have had the theme “wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance” in line with the latest mandate from Gov. Mills. We’ve included excerpts from our letter,” said Carol Madsen, Past President and COVID-19 Team Leader of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club.
“Since April we have distributed over 1,825 health and wellness packets and kids back-to-school Hygiene Kits to eight local food pantries. In addition, we’ve distributed laundry detergent, dish soap for handwashing and other stand-alone products. We have done much of this with help from a Rotary District grant awarded to us in July. We are very grateful to our Rotary and Friend donors and volunteers who have made this service project possible during the pandemic.”
Hand wash or sanitizer are in this packet. Hand washing with soap removes germs (like coronavirus) from your hands. Hands come in contact with all types of germs whenever we touch something. But we can get rid of those germs by washing our hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer lots of times during the day. Keeping hands clean is one of the best ways to stop the spread of germs and stay healthy.
A mask covering your nose and mouth, both indoors and outdoors in public places or where you are likely to encounter other people is now mandated in Maine. Mask wearing has been proven to be an effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Children 2 years and younger do not need to wear masks. Masks from New England Rotarians Million Mask Challenge are in this packet.
Distancing yourself at least 6 feet apart from non-family members protects you and others from infection. The packet includes a 6-foot long piece of string to help you experiment with the distancing minimum.
Rotarians continue to meet at the Harrison Food Bank on Mondays at 10 a.m. to assemble boxes and often to put together Health and Wellness Packets. Boxes are assembled inside with physically distancing and masks worn. When weather permits, packets are put together outside and are distanced and masked as much as possible.
To join in packing process, email Carol Madsen at carjmad@hotmail.com. For more information on becoming a Rotarian, email lakeregionrotary@gmail.com.
