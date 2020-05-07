INTERVALE — The graduating class of 2020 will never forget these crazy circumstances affecting the last days of their time spent in high school. Even through this unprecedented time, Believe in Books Literacy Foundation is trying to keep a sense of normalcy, which includes offering its annual scholarships for its dedicated volunteers.
The foundation's scholarships aim to recognize individuals furthering their educations who have volunteered their time in making Believe in Books' literacy programs successful, and who have truly captured the giving spirit.
These scholarships, which are intended to aid in the oncoming academic year and are used as reimbursements in the purchase of educational tools such as books, supplies and educational software, are open to all individuals who have volunteered for any of the foundation's programs and/or events, such as Journey to the North Pole, the 100-Acre Wood Sugar Shack, Outreach Reading programs, and any Theater in the Wood and fundraising events.
Individuals applying for scholarships must have volunteered for programs and events for a combined total of at least 50 hours, 25 of which must have been in the 2019 calendar year and must complete and submit the application process by May 31.
The scholarship application can be found and downloaded at believeinbooks.org and must also include a personal reference from someone associated with BIBLF, such as A.O. Lucy, Erin Sweeney, Katie Young, Michele Wright or Nate Sawyer. A separate letter of recommendation from someone who knows the applicant well is also required in addition to an essay (no more than 500 words) about the applicant’s favorite experience volunteering for BIBLF.
If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a scholarship, reach out to Sweeney at either (603) 356-9980 or erin@believeinbooks.org.
The mission of the Believe in Books is to advance healthy development of young minds through literacy programs that encourage early reading, imagination, and physical activity. The foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit guided by the needs and involvement of the communities of which it serves.
