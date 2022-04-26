BARTLETT — Bartlett Union Congregational Church will be hosting the Rev. Kevin Stroop for Sunday service on both May 1 and 8.
Pastor Stroop and his lovely wife, Dawn, are coming from South Carolina and will be visiting the valley. Pastor Stroop will be here to share his exciting lifelong ministry with the church.
He began his highly illustrious career as a graduate of the Divinity School of Duke University in Durham, N.C. Pastor Stroop joined the Army Chaplain Corps experiencing numerous assignments serving our servicemen and women around the globe and in the United States, including Fort Myer, Va., home of The Old Guard at Arlington Cemetery.
The Rev. Stroop will also be offering communion on Sunday May 1. All are welcome to join the congregants for the service, social hour and a time to gather with friends and neighbors as well as meet new friends.
The Bartlett Church continues to invite guest ministers and preachers as they move close to finding a pastor to lead the church on a more regular schedule. There are several interested ministers, and the search committee will begin interviews during the upcoming months.
For May, the Rev. Sarah Wilson will return for two Sundays: May 15 and 22 and the Rev. Kali Fyre will preach on May 30. Again, all are welcome to come for the service and social hour.
Music remains a major part of every Sunday’s service with organist Ellen Hayes providing uplifting mediations and leading hymns for all to sing. Accomplished violinist Sandy Hatch also provides special music each week. All are invited to raise their voice in song as the service always includes at least two familiar hymns.
