CHOCORUA — Artworks Gallery in Chocorua donated $2,000 from a successful holiday silent auction to Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery Coalition and Tamworth Community Nurse Association.
Each organization was presented a check for $1,000 to support their valuable contributions to the community. We urge you to contact them if you need assistance or wish to donate and continue the giving.
Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery Coalition was formed to assess the needs of the community, develop action plans to support, educate and empower our community and thus promote successful long-term recovery. Their focus is on celebrating the recovery movement and breaking down the stigma and discrimination by creating a unified voice for positive change. For more information, go to mwvsupportsrecovery.org or call (603) 662-0668.
Tamworth Community Nurse Association is a free skilled nursing service non-profit organization whose mission is: To promote the physical, mental and social well-being of all residents of Tamworth; To encourage and maintain a healthy, vibrant community; and To offer individuals of all ages skilled nursing care. For more information, go to tamworthnurses.org or call (603) 323-8511.
The gallery thanks our many contributing businesses, artists and supporters whose donations, hard work and commitment made this event such a success. It was a unique silent auction, with bidding by phone, email or in person. Watch for next year’s auction, hopefully with an opening reception and other social events.
ArtWorks Gallery & Fine Crafts/Chocorua Creative Arts Center is located at 132 Route 16 in Chocorua.
The gallery will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in January and February; closed the month of March and reopening in April.
For more information, go to chocoruaartworks.com or call (603) 323-8041.
