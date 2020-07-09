CHOCORUA — Art Works Gallery offers creative experiences in graphite, watercolor, acrylic and oil, plein air and at physical distancing to afford the utmost safety. Pre-registration is required. These are small group workshops where you can develop your skills.
The gallery at 132 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) in Chocorua is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who cares to stop by — properly masked — to discuss classes, register and/or immerse themselves in local art.
Registrations for workshops is now being accepted.
“Watercolor Plein Air” on Aug. 11, 12 and 13 allows each artist to explore this medium and its nuances with a variety of surfaces and instruments while improving personal skills in light and shadow and directing the pigments.
The instructor is JP Goodwin, a well-known local artist.
“Oil Painting en Plain Air,” led by William Cloutman, renowned North Shore artist from Massachusetts, who has once again agreed to join us for a Sept. 8, 9 and 10 workshop that includes demos, daily painting at select spots, coaching and critique. The experience of working in the wild with guidance from such an experienced artist inspires improvement in everyone’s work.
Ed Wintner’s “Painting Depth and Distance” is a one-day tutorial on light and composition that define depth in all artwork. Sept. 19 is the date for that great adventure. Wintner is an experienced instructor with much knowledge to impart.
Take a virtual tour at chocoruaartworks.com, like Arts Works on Facebook, see the gallery at the Tamworth Farmer’s Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or call (603) 323-8041 to stay connected with Art Works.
