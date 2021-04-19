A memorial service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth A. Richards, 74, of Bridgton, Maine, who died on May 18, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, at the First Congregational Church of Bridgton, UCC, 33 S. High St. in Bridgton. Hall Funeral Home (hallfuneralhome.net).
