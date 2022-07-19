Charlotte J. Whiting

There will be a burial graveside service for Charlotte J. Whiting on Saturday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Anglican Church in Pleasant St. in Conway. Charlotte was born Nov 24, 1940, and died Jan. 6, 2022. All family and friends are invited to attend. Any donations to be sent to St. Margaret’s Anglican Church.

