William Leo Lawrence, of West Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022, at age 97.
Bill was born on Oct. 11, 1925, in Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y., to Gordon and Louise Speder Lawrence.
At age 17, he enlisted in the Navy WW2 Flight School and was discharged in 1947. He graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1950 from the School of Aeronautical Engineering. In 1955, in Colorado Springs, he met and married the former Barbara Black.
He was employed by Sperry Gyroscope in Lake Success, N.Y., as a field engineer with assignments in the United States and Europe. He retired in 1986. He and Barbara lived in Greenlawn, Long Island, N.Y. for 39 years until they moved to West Fryeburg in 1995.
He enjoyed golfing at Lake Kezar Country Club, skiing, reading, working at the Fryeburg Fair, ushering at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fryeburg and volunteering for many community projects.
He was predeceased by his sister Lorraine Lawrence Bailey; and son-in-law Robert Redick.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Judy Lawrence Redick of Pennsylvania; son Gregory Gordon Lawrence and wife, Virginia, of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Christie Lawrence, Sarah, Nathan and Elizabeth Redick.
Donations in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine, P.O. Box 432 North Conway, NH 03860 or a charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held at Pine Tree Cemetery, Fryeburg in the spring.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at woodfuneralhome.org.
