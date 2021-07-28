William R. Hayes Jr. "Bill," 75, of Hawley, Pa., passed away on June 27, 2021, at his home.
Bill was born in Patterson, N.J., to William R. Hayes and Mary Hayes (Roniker) on May 13, 1946.
He enjoyed his summers in New Hampshire visiting his uncle J. Donald Hayes and eventually moved to Madison, N.H., as a full-time resident where he spent many years before moving to Pennsylvania to be close to his mother and sister in New Jersey.
He was involved with multiple things in the Mount Washington valley. Being a member of the Madison Elementary school board at the time of getting the gymnasium approved by the taxpayers and constructed was by far one of his proudest to be apart of. He had a great love for hunting and fishing even though his compass rarely brought him back to the right place.
Bill is preceded in death by his father William R. Hayes Sr. in 1975; his mother Mary H. Hayes in 2008; his son, Ryan D. Hayes in 1994; and his sister, Donna M. Hayes in 2007.
Bill is survived by his friend Carol DeFeo; his daughter Shelley Burke and her husband, Frank; his son Shawn Hayes and his wife, Hope; brother Adam Hayes and his wife, Rachel O’Donnell; his grandchildren, Kavin, Frankie, Aidan, Finn and Madden, as well as several nieces and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Madison Church with the Rev. Pojen Lee of Washington, D.C., officiating. Burial will follow at Gilman Cemetery.
Arrangements are made by Furber and White Funeral Home.
