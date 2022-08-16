Vivian Rose Eastman, 93, of Glen N.H., passed away peaceably on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., with her loving family by her side.

Vivian was born in Bartlett, N.H., to George A. and Emma R. (Burke) Robertson on Nov. 19, 1928. She was a lifelong resident of the Mount Washington Valley and will be missed by everyone that knew her. She was the last survivor of 11 children.

