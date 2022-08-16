Vivian Rose Eastman, 93, of Glen N.H., passed away peaceably on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., with her loving family by her side.
Vivian was born in Bartlett, N.H., to George A. and Emma R. (Burke) Robertson on Nov. 19, 1928. She was a lifelong resident of the Mount Washington Valley and will be missed by everyone that knew her. She was the last survivor of 11 children.
She married Arnold P. Eastman on Dec. 23, 1952. Together they raised five children.
Mom was a homemaker and was always canning fruits and vegetables, churning butter, making doughnuts, baking bread and many sweets as Daddy always carried a dinner pail. There was always an extra plate at the table as you never knew who the kids or Dad would bring home to feed.
When we were little, there was usually a Sunday ride to Brownfield, Maine, to purchase Italian sandwiches and check out the Brownfield fire damage. We would then go to Fryeburg, Maine, and get an ice cream at The Dairy Joy.
Mom loved our mother/daughter weekends that we enjoyed once a month. We would stay at each others house for the weekend and play cards, eat, and party till one or two in the morning. Her favorite trip was the weekend we went to Camden/Rockland, Maine. Her greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She was a past member of the Glen Grange, Glen Community Baptist Church, and the Bartlett Rescue. She was also a member of the Glen-Bartlett County Extension Group where she learned to make jellies, can vegetables, cane chairs, hook rugs, braid rugs, quilting, and anything to do with the home.
She had the honor of going to the Mall in Washington D.C., with her sister in law Dorothy Towle to present quilt making during the 1999 Smithsonian Folklife Festival Deeply Rooted: Celebrating New Hampshire Stories. They also displayed the 1976 Bi-Centennial Quilt made by both of them and the Glen-Bartlett Extension Group which now resides at the Conway Historical Society.
She was a great seamstress and made many of her children’s clothes as well as her own. Knitting was a hobby of hers and her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson were the recipients of her many sweaters, hats, and mittens. Some of us are fortunate to have received one of her quilts to treasure forever.
She is survived by her four children, Karen (Terry) Leach of Fryeburg; Rose (Reggie) Illsley of Intervale, N.H.; Allen (Debbie) Eastman of Glen, N.H. and Joyce Shaffner of Bridgton, Maine; son in law Hal Handelman of Arizona; grandchildren, Tommy Leach, Michael (Erin) Leach, Patrick (Jen) Haley, Adam Haley, Jeffrey (Roxanne) Lucy and Stephanie (Jon) Poure; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Emma Leach, Ryan, Renee, Dylan, Dustin, Hermoine Haley, Meredith, Alexander Lucy and Lillian and Gavin Poure; great-great-grandson Bentley Daniel Wade McCloud and her companion, Gordon Lang. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Arnold (Gib) Eastman, oldest daughter D. Gail (Haley) Handelman, her parents George and Emma, and her brothers Cecil, Albert, George Jr., Seth, Glenn (Pike), Floyd (Sharkie),and Victor; sisters Pearl, Annie, and Stella.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Glen Cemetery.
Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bartlett/Jackson Rescue Glen, NH 03838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.