Beloved Susan Jean Vater, 66, of Freedom, N.H., passed away suddenly on Aug. 10, 2022.
She was born on July 21, 1956 in Boston to the late Michael Onufrak Jr. and Esther Onufrak.
Susan grew up in Wayland, Mass., the third sibling of four. She attended college in Lynchburg Virginia for one year before transferring to Fitchburg State. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education, specializing in special needs.
Susan was an employee of the Department of Developmental Services for 38 years. As a service coordinator, her career was spent providing care to those in need. She led with a kind heart and compassionate nature, developing strong bonds between her and her clients.
Susan spent a good portion of her life living in Saugus, Mass. There she raised, as a single mother, her daughter Robin. Her dedication to Robin and the bond they shared is unmatched.
Years later, she joined the local softball team and met the love of her life Kevin. They married on Sept. 25, 2004.
After retirement, she moved to Freedom. She loved the town, the people and, most of all, her home in Freedom. Making her home cozy and beautiful was one of her favorite hobbies. She also loved going to yoga, book club, Zumba and bowling with friends.
Much of her time was also spent volunteering within the community she loved, donating her time to anyone who needed her. As a mother, she was nothing short of wonderful and was loved beyond words. She gave the most valuable advice, the biggest hugs, and endless love and affection.
As a wife, she was adoring and devoted. As a person, she was remarkable. She radiated light and positivity, was wildly generous, hilarious, selfless, and beautiful, inside and out.
Susan is survived by her husband, Kevin Vater of Freedom; her daughter, Robin Willis of Eaton, N.H.; her son-in-law, Paul Nuccio of Eaton; her beloved Jussie and countless friends, both old and new. She is also survived by three siblings, Judith Detterman, Michael Onufrak and Brent Onufrak.
Calling hours will be held at Lord’s Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church at 12 Elm St. in Freedom with a burial to follow at the Lakeview Cemetery in Freedom.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
To share a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
