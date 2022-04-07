Sharon Levine, 58, of Boston, Newport, R.I., and Sarasota, Fla., beloved wife of Richard D. Levine, passed on Sunday, April 3, 2022, following a brief but courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Sharon was born on Dec. 7, 1963, in Cambridge, Mass., first daughter of Norman Ralph Van Gundy and Elizabeth Frances (Ferragamo) Van Gundy.
Sharon grew up in the family home in Billerica, Mass. She was a voracious reader and an academic standout, graduating first in her class from Billerica Memorial High School in 1981.
She was awarded a full academic scholarship to Providence College, where she shared her gifts tutoring members of the Friars basketball team, graduating in May of 1985 with a bachelor of arts in English. Always driven, she attended Suffolk University Law School, serving as managing editor of Suffolk Law Review and graduating in 1994.
Sharon loved her work. She had an accomplished career in corporate law, where most recently she served as senior VP/general counsel for Semrush Holdings Inc, based in Boston from January 2020 to present. Previously vice president/gen counsel of Nasuni Corp, 2017 to 2019, vice president/GC of Fleetmatics Group PLC from 2012 to 2017.
She met the love of her life, Richard Levine, of Fall River, Mass., and Jackson, N.H., and they married in January 2001 settling in Boston. Together, they enjoyed the fruits of several successful real estate ventures, which gave Sharon an opportunity to showcase her passion and talent for interior design and architecture.
Sharon and Richard traveled the world, including many trips to Peru to visit friends, Europe with friends and family, and a memorable trip to South Africa with their dear friends Chuck and Angela Arakelian of Lynnfield, Mass.
Sharon was a fine arts, literature and music enthusiast and a frequent patron and supporter of many of the fine museums, libraries and theaters in the Boston area. She loved the coast, her home in Newport and boating with her husband and their loyal companion, Skipper.
She showered her many nieces and nephews with consistent love and support, always there for their special occasions, spoiling them with her generosity.
Sharon is survived by Richard, her beloved husband of 21 years, and their golden retriever, Skipper; her mother Elizabeth Van Gundy of Billerica; mother-in-law Mary Lou (Clark) Levine of Sarasota; her sisters, Susan Manupelli and her husband, Lenny, of Pepperell, Mass.; Sandra Van Gundy of Nantucket, Mass.; and Cheryl D. Levine of Sarasota.
She leaves many nieces and nephews who adored their auntie sharon; Nicole and Stephen Mazza and their children Faith and Bella of Townsend, Mass.; Michael McBournie of Holderness, N.H.; Jamie Lynne McBournie and Gregory Finigan and their son, Charlie, of Holderness; Garrett Van Gundy-Ward of Billerica; Elizabeth Manupelli of Pepperell, Mass.; and Lily Sakowich of Vici, Okla. Sharon also leaves many dear cousins.
Sharon was predeceased by her baby sister, Stephanie Van Gundy of Lowell, Mass.; her father Norman Van Gundy of Billerica; and her father-in-law Harris Levine of Jackson, N.H.; all of whom she loved dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Sharon’s well-lived life at 11 a.m. on April 12 at Davio’s, Fan Pier in the Seaport, Boston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Providence College, Office of Annual Giving, Harkins Hall 412, 1 Cunningham Square, Providence, RI 02918-0001. Please direct donations in memory of Sharon Levine (Van Gundy); or online at giving.providence.edu.
For online condolences and/or directions, please go to watermanboston.com.
