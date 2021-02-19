Sandra Rose Eldridge, 76, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Feb. 12, 2021, after a brave fight against Leukemia.
Sandra was born on Aug. 6, 1944, in Groveton, N.H. The daughter of the late William and Arlene Hamel, Sandra was raised in Bartlett, NH then moved to Center Ossipee with her three sisters and two brothers.
She married her best friend, Lawrence (Larry) Eldridge Jr. of Center Ossipee, on Jan. 7, 1961. After living in various areas, the two finally settled in Center Ossipee to raise their five children.
She worked for many years at Carroll Industries in Conway, N.H., where they crafted kitchen cabinets. She made numerous lifelong friends there which have always held a special place in her heart.
After Carroll Industries, she worked a few different jobs, but nothing was more important than spending time with her family, which she considered her greatest accomplishment.
She enjoyed reading, traveling, cruising, visiting the Willey House in Hart’s Location, N.H., where her grandparents lived, sunning herself in Florida, and sitting out on her farmers porch.
Her and Larry raised many different animals over the years on their well-known homestead, they raised dogs, cats, ducks, goats, chickens, cows, pigs and horses, she even nursed hurt animals back to health, the most memorable being a pigeon that landed on their porch.
Spoiling her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was her favorite activity of all though, and she could be found; telling stories, cooking big holiday meals, laughing, telling jokes, and making everyone smile. Most people will remember her for her ability to make people feel welcomed and part of the family, which was one of her greatest qualities.
She survived by her loving husband of 60 years Lawrence (Larry) Eldridge Jr. of Center Ossipee; daughter Cindi and husband, Dana Thompson, of Cocoa, Fla.; Lawrence (Tinker) Eldridge III of Center Ossipee; Robin Eldridge of Center Ossipee; Pammy and husband, Duane Berry, of Center Ossipee; William and wife, Deanna Eldridge, of Center Ossipee; sister Alice of Connecticut; brother William of Center Ossipee; sister Rosie of Center Ossipee; brother Dale of Belmont, N.H.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and her miniature dachshund Missy.
She is predeceased by her mother Arlene and father William Hamel of Center Ossipee; and sister Eva of Laconia.
A graveside service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Norris Cotton Center can be mailed to D-H/Geisel Office of Development Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070 Lebanon, NH 03756-0001
