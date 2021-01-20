Russell Fish, 73, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 17, 2021, after a series of illnesses.
Russell was born in Revere, Mass., on July 23, 1947, and was the only son of Albert C. Fish and Ernestine Russell. Russ grew up in Massachusetts, but his heart was always in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. He first visited this area as a boy and helped his father build a home in Crawford Notch, which they called Jellystone.
These trips to New Hampshire instilled in him a love of the mountains, hiking, and the outdoors. Russ met his future wife, Margaret (Trecarten) Fish, while they were both working at the Willey House one summer. They were married in 1969 and remained deeply committed to one another throughout their lives.
Russell joined the United States Air Force and served his country in the Vietnam War as part of the Red Horse Squadron. He also served in the Strategic Air Command in North Dakota. He was an avid photographer and loved to take photos both while he was in Vietnam and while documenting two family trips to many of America’s national parks. Russ liked to claim that the family visited “some parks,” but Dan, Bec, and Katie are pretty sure that they have visited every Indian ruin in the continental United States.
Over the course of his career, Russ worked on a number of prominent structures including the Mount Washington Observatory, the White Mountains School, and the nuclear power plant at Seabrook. However, some of his fondest memories were working with his trusted friend Mike Lynn building homes in the valley.
Most people knew Russ as a private person, but his children and grandchildren fondly remember the hours that he spent with them building amazing treehouses, constructing and launching model rockets, playing a mean game of hearts, and teaching them to shoot at the gravel pit.
Russ is survived by his former wife Peg Fish and three of his four children, Rebecca Fish (Jonathan Scanlon) of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Daniel Fish (Allyson Conley) of North Berwick, Maine; and Katherine Fish of Bartlett, N.H.
Russell was predeceased by his daughter Amy Ruth Fish; and his sister Penny Spring.
Russell is also survived by five grandchildren, Jonathan Blackwell Russell Scanlon, Katherine Eleanor Scanlon, Alexander William Scanlon, Owen Russell Fish and Maggie Victoria Fish.
Above all, Russ was a good man, who worked hard, and lived his life with decency and integrity. He left this world surrounded by the people he loved most, and he will forever be remembered as a beloved father and grandfather.
The family plans a private viewing at Furber White Funeral Home this week. There will be a service and burial with full military honors at the Garland Ridge Cemetery in the spring of 2021.
