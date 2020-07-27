It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Russell Edward Kohrs II, 35, of Lewiston, Maine.
He was known by many as Russ, but those who loved him the most might have called him Rugga, He Who Waves Stick in Road or Gut-muscle. He passed unexpectedly on July 17, 2020, in Madison, N.H.
Born in North Conway, N.H., on Aug. 10, 1984, to Russell E Kohrs and Lisa (Fowler) Chisholm, Russ was happy to call the Mount Washington Valley home. He attended Kennett High School where he made many lifelong friends.
His grandfather had taught him to play the bass guitar, and with several high school buddies, put a band together. As it often happens, they played a few gigs, but their dreams of fame and fortune soon turned in to jobs that paid the rent. And work Russell did right out of high school.
He dabbled at many jobs in the valley, from bartending and waiting tables, to driving a taxi and raising pigs. He was fantastic in the kitchen which helped earn him positions at the Yankee Smokehouse as well as making Big Dave’s delicious bagels. He even has a sandwich named after him.
Russell moved to Lewiston in 2016 to be near his father. A true “Friday’s Child,” Russell was loving and giving, with a gift for helping others without expectation of anything in return.
While in Lewiston, Russell worked counseling and volunteering in all aspects of recovery. He was a cook/resident adviser at St. Francis Recovery Center, a path peer navigator at Catholic Charities of Maine and a certified recovery adviser at Aware Recovery Care, Inc. He literally touched hundreds of lives doing this work and is greatly missed by so many.
Russell was a good man with a big heart who loved the outdoors, music, his dogs, video games, and family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and from a young age was taught that you eat what you shoot. Imagine his concern when he accidentally shot a truck.
Several years ago, Russell, along with his brother Ken, were known to host weekly poker games at their home in North Conway, where they made many lasting friendships.
He is survived by his father, Russell E Kohrs of Lewiston; his mother and stepfather, Lisa and Bobby Chisholm of Madison; his brother Ken Fowler of Silver Lake, N.H.; his maternal grandmother Elva Fowler of Conway N.H.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Roger W. and Rose M. Kohrs; his maternal grandfather, Kenneth C. Fowler; and his best friend Buster — we expect that they are playing fetch together once again.
There will be a private graveside service in Madison for family and close friends. A celebration of life will be held once the constraints of COVID-19 are lifted.
Memorial donations may be made to St Francis Recovery Center, 24 Dunn St., Lewiston, Maine 04210
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guestbook at baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
