On Nov. 28, 2022, Robert P. Croce died peacefully surrounded by his family, following a long illness.
Robert was born on Oct. 14, 1943, to Charles and June Croce. He grew up in Beachmont in Revere, Mass., which fostered his love of the ocean, boats, and lighthouses. His job at the local hardware store put him on the path to the job he was born to do: General contractor and carpenter.
Bob met his wife, JoAnn Lucca, in 1963, and they were married on Oct. 25, 1964. Together, they raised four children, Robert Jr., Brian, Patricia, and Kevin, in Wakefield, Mass., in the house that he built for his family.
Although he was a very hard worker and often worked long hours, Bob always made time to make wonderful memories for his wife and kids, which included weekend trips and long vacations. Bob retired to one of his favorite vacation spots, Conway, N.H., where he and JoAnn lived in another house he built. That his children all settled close by is a testament to what an amazing man he truly was.
Although he continued to work part-time as a “Family Handyman,” Bob spent most his retirement doing what he loved best: traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob is predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Charles Jr. and David.
Bob will be remembered by JoAnn, his loving wife and best friend of 58 years; his brother Danny and his wife, Dolly; two sisters and their husbands, Cathy and Frank and Joan and Ed; his four children and their spouses, Rita, Megan, Sean, and Vicki; eight grandchildren, Jon, Sarah, Ben, Robin, Madeline, Katelyn, Courtney and Abby; and four great-grandchild: Macio, Elena, Sofia and Paisley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurses, Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County (vnhch.org), and Jen’s Friends (jensfriends.org).
