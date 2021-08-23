Robert "Bob" G. Reynolds, 69, of Sun City Center, Fla., and Freedom, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Bonilla and parents Robert and Loys Reynolds.
He is survived by Phyllis Reynolds, his beloved wife of 38 years.
Bob enjoyed community outreach activities with local area Rotary Clubs and chairing or participating in classic car shows and events.
There is no memorial service scheduled.
Memorials may be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074 (hospiceofsouthernmaine.org).
